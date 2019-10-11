Homestead girls golf state championship team honored

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last weekend Homestead became the first girls golf team from northeast Indiana to win the state title, and on Friday the Spartans were honored at a school-wide assembly.

Homestead topped defending state champion Evansville North by 12 strokes last Saturday to wrap up the two-round state championship meet hosted by Prairie View Golf Course.

Homestead was powered by three top 10 finishers. Sophomore Madison Dabagia finished second at even par. Senior Morgan Dabagia tied for third at +1 while sophomore Simone Senk tied for ninth at +9.