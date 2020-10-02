Homestead girls golf looking to repeat as state champs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead girls golf squad would like nothing more than a repeat performance as the state meet following last season’s state-title winning effort down in Carmel.

The two-round state meet starts Friday at Prairie View Golf Course, and the Spartans – the lone team from northeast Indiana to qualify for state – left early Thursday morning to play a practice round.

The Spartans go into the state meet following a record-setting performance at regionals.

The five-under-par 275 carded at regionals last week in Kendallville set the East Noble regional record along with the Homestead program record. That score earned the Spartans a 59-stroke win with second-place Concord tallying a 334.

Juniors Simone Senk and Madison Dabagia tied for medalist honors at -4 (66) at Noble Hawk. Homestead had the top four individual scores with Megan Yoder tallying an even-par 70 to place third while Amelia Frazier tied for fourth at +3 (73).

Homestead’s first golfer – freshman Cassidy Ayers – is set to tee off on the first hole at 10:27 a.m. on Friday, followed by Frazier, Yoder, Senk, and Dabagia.

Homestead is one of the favorites heading into the state finals. The Spartans were ranked no. 4 in the state’s latest coaches poll behind first-place Evansville North, Zionsville, and Carmel.

Homestead won the program’s first state title last year, besting then-defending champ Evansville North by 12 strokes. The Spartans had been previously honored that season as the OPS Team of the Week on WANE-TV for shooting a then-program record 293.

The Spartans are coached by Jeff Jehl.

