Homestead girls golf in second place after first round of state meet

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – The defending state champion Homestead Spartans girls golf team got off to a solid start at the 2020 state meet down at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel, as Jeff Jehl’s team sits in second place after round one.

Homestead shot a +27 in the first round, trailing only leader Evansville North at +17.

Individually, Homestead’s Madison Dabagia sits third at +3, two strokes off the lead held by Evansville North’s Chloe Johnson. Homestead’s Simone Senk is tied for fourth at +4, while Homestead’s Megan Yoder is tied for 18th at +8.

The second and final round of the state meet is set for Saturday.