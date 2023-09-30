CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead girls golf wrapped up a strong season by taking third place at the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday at Prairie View Golf Club.

Through the 2-day event, the Spartans shot a score of 622 (+46), trailing only state runner-up Westfield and state champion Carmel.

Homestead senior Scarlett Senk finished in a tie for eighth place individually after scoring 150 (+6) through 36 holes. Senk finished with a score of 73 (+1) on Saturday, including three birdies. Carroll High School’s Taylor Larkins had the next best individual finish from a northeast Indiana golfer, finishing in 13th with a score of 152 (+8).

Meanwhile, Carroll finished tenth as a team with an overall score of 686 (+110).