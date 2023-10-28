TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in program history, Homestead girls cross country captured a state championship during Saturday’s IHSAA state meet in Terre Haute. The Spartans topped state runner-up Concordia by seven points to claim the state title.

Addison Knoblauch paced the way for Homestead, finishing fourth overall with a time of 17:37.6. Concordia’s Mallory Weller and Lexi Panning finished in sixth and seventh, respectively.

Meanwhile, Warsaw senior and Indiana commit Joey Rastrelli finished 11th overall with a time of 18:02.7.

In the boys race, Westview’s Noah Bontrager was the fastest northeast Indiana runner with a time of 15:28.6 – good for 13th overall.

Concordia placed seventh as a team, the highest finish for a northeast Indiana team. Cadets senior Vaughn Hendrickson also earned the IHSAA’s Mental Attitude Award on Saturday.

Click here to view the complete results from Saturday’s IHSAA State Championship meet.