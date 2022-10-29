TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead girls cross country capped off a strong postseason run with a fourth place finish at the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday.

The Spartans had the best performance for a northeast Indiana team on Saturday, with Addison Knoblauch finishing eighth overall with a time of 18:05.2.

Meanwhile, Concordia, Carroll and East Noble each finished within the top 15 in the girls race.

On the boys’ side, Concordia had the best place among northeast Indiana teams, finishing 17th overall. Semi-state individual champion Noah Bontrager out of Westview finished 12th overall.

View the complete results from Saturday’s state finals meet at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course