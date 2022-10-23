MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday was a banner day for Homestead’s girls cross country program. The Spartans earned their first ever semi-state title, edging Penn by 11 team points at Indiana Wesleyan University.

The Spartans were paced by junior Addison Knoblauch, who finished second overall with a time of 17:19.8.

Homestead advances to the state finals in Terre Haute, where they will be joined by other northeast Indiana teams East Noble, Carroll and Concordia.

On the boys side, Westview freshman Noah Bontrager crossed the finish line first with a time of 15:20.8. He advances to the state finals as an individual, while Concordia is the only northeast Indiana boys cross country team to qualify for the final meet.

The state finals are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. Click here to view the full results from Saturday’s semi-state meet at Indiana Wesleyan.