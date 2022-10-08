FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead girls and Concordia boys earned team titles on Saturday’s cross country sectional championships at Northrop High School, while several other individuals shined.

In the girls race, Concordia’s Sarah Maple won the individual medal with a time of 18:27, beating out Northrop’s Victoria Clibon and Maren Wilson. Meanwhile, Homestead had their top five runners combine for a best overall time of 1:36:26.4. Concordia, Carroll, Northrop and Columbia will also advance to next week’s regional meet.

Meanwhile, Leo’s Luke Shappell took home the best individual time of 15:46.1. Concordia earned their team title with a combined time of 1:22:43.2. Other teams advancing to the regional round are Carroll, Leo, Columbia City and Bishop Dwenger.

View the complete results of Saturday’s cross country girls and boys races at Northrop.