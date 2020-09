FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 11 Homestead topped Carroll 4-0 in to headline area girls soccer on Monday night.

Morgan Kaiser opened the scoring in the 13th minute to give Homestead a 1-0 lead at half.

In the 58th minute the Spartans got a goal from Emily Barsantee to up their lead to 2-0, then Taylor Archbold curved in a hard shot with her left foot just six minutes later to make it 3-0.

Riley Earhart added the final goal for Homestead to set the final at 4-0.