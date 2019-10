FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s hoops season again.

High school girls basketball practices began on Monday. Homestead finished last season ranked No. 5 in the state and fell to the eventual state champion in Hamilton Southeastern.

The Spartans lost Sylare Starks, Kara Gealy, Haley Swing and more but they also return the likes of Sydney Graber and Ayanna Patterson.

Games will start on November 4.