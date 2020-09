FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It hasn’t taken Homestead freshman Addison Knoblauch long to find her footing on the high school cross country scene.

Just five meets into her high school career Knoblauch has won three races and set the Homestead program record.

Knoblauch’s 17:56.4 at the Marion Invitational on September 5 – her third race of the season – set a new record at HHS.

Homestead will compete in the New Haven Invitational this coming weekend.