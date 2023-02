FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead football standouts Gavin Weible and Peyton Slaven made their college choice official on Monday night as Weible signed to play at Trine University while Peyton Slaven is heading to Indiana Wesleyan.

Weible, a linebacker, racked up 77 total tackles last season and 3 tackles for loss. Slaven, a quarterback, threw for 2,175 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior.