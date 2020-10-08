Homestead football showing support for a Spartan serving overseas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Currently in his second deployment with the U.S. Air Force, Technical Sergeant and Homestead linebacker coach, Travis McGehee received a “care-package” from his team back home.

To McGehee’s surprise, the team sent him a box full of snacks, hand-written letters from his players and a photo of the linebacker squad waiting for him back at home.

On top of the gift sent to McGehee directly, the football team, along with the Homestead football moms contributed to a bag of gift cards that were delivered to McGehee’s wife and kids in Fort Wayne.

The gifts, a gesture of gratitude for a coach that has pledged the duty of serving our country.

Since his deployment, McGehee doesn’t miss a game. On Friday nights, McGehee will get up at 1:30 in the morning where he’s stationed, just so he can stream the Homestead games live.

When McGehee does return from service, his spot with Homestead will be there, but until then, the team showing its coach what Spartan support is all about.