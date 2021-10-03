Homestead finishes as this year’s IHSAA Girls Golf State Runners-Up

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead girls golf team held their ground at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel as the Spartans finished the the State Finals in second place for the tournament.

Homestead went into Saturday’s second round 15 strokes back of leader Evansville North. The Spartans shot a 317 (+29) in the first round while Evansville North shot a 302 (+14). Homestead leads third-place Castle by three strokes.

This is the Spartans second State Runner-Up title in a row. Homestead won the 2019 state title and finished as state runner-up in 2020 to Evansville North. Evansville North has won five on the last seven state titles.

Individually, Homestead’s Madison Dabagia finished fourth overall to become just the third player in tournament history to finish in the top 5 all four years of her career. The last time that occurred was 1999. Her teammate, Simone Senk finished tied for fifth place.

Homestead was ranked sixth in the state in the final IHSGCA poll of the regular season.