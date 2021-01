INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – #2 ranked Homestead moved to 16-0 overall on the year after a thrilling overtime win over #1 ranked Lawrence North on Saturday, 55-50.

Fletcher Loyer led the Spartans in scoring with 27 points. Grant Simmons added 8 points including a huge three to give the Spartans the lead for good in overtime.

Up next, Homestead is back in action on Friday at Northrop.