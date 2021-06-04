Homestead earns sectional golf title behind medalist Cobler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 14th-ranked Bishop Dwenger and 18th-ranked Blackhawk Christian came in as the favorites to win the sectional boys golf title at Chestnut Hills Golf Club hosted by Canterbury High School on Friday, but it was the Homestead Spartans who came out victorious, in part thanks to medalist Cam Cobler.

Homestead and Bishop Dwenger tied with a team score of 311, but the Spartans won the tie-breaker as their fifth golfer carded an 80 while Dwenger’s no. 5 score was an 86.

Teams Advancing:

1st: Homestead–311–**winner as result of 5th man score

2nd: Bishop Dwenger–311

3rd: Blackhawk Christian–321

Individuals Advancing w/o a Team:

Seth Roop (Heritage) 76

Joe Shaklik (Canterbury) 77

Bailey Marquart (Concordia) 80

Medalist:

1st Cade Cobler (Homestead) 73

2nd Jimmy Bunner (Blackhawk Christian) 74

3rd Sam Brita (Bishop Dwenger) 75

Next up, the top three teams at the Canterbury, East Noble, Northridge, Peru, South Bend Riley, and Warsaw sectionals meet at Swan Lake Golf Club in Plymouth for regionals.