MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead finished as state runners-up for the second straight year in the 50th annual IHSAA gymnastics state finals.

Angola and Carroll finished in eighth and ninth, respectively, in the team standings. Crown Point would go on to win the team state championship.

Homestead’s Gina Zirille finished third in the all-around, trailing Emily Moore from Columbus North and Elly Kiran of Crown Point.

In individual events, Angola’s Ashtyn Evans earned the top spot in uneven bars with a score of 9.575.

Scroll below to view the full results from Saturday’s state finals.