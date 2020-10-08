Homestead earns redemption, beats Dwenger for regional tennis crown

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After falling to Bishop Dwenger in the regular season, fourth-ranked Homestead wasn’t about to have a repeat performance as the Spartans bested the 26th-ranked Saints 4-1 to win the program’s 33rd regional tennis title – and fourth in a row – at Carroll High School on Wednesday night.

At no. 1 singles Thaddeus Dressel of Homestead topped Andrew Nuerge in three sets by a score of 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Freshman Stephen Meier won 7-5, 6-1 at no. 2 singles for Homestead, while Dwenger’s lone win came at no. 3 singles with Brayden LaPan earning a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 victory.

Homestead swept both doubles matches in straight sets, with Tim Steiner and Landon Sather winning 6-2, 6-1 at no. 1 doubles and Sebastian Cowan and Alex Graber taking no. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-1.

Homestead’s 33 regionals is third-most in state history. North Central is second with 34 regional titles with Munster at the top with 36 regionals.

Dwenger was looking for its first-ever regional title in boys tennis.

Homestead advances to face Westview – the winner of the Concord regional – at semi-state on Satuday at 10 a.m. at the Jimmy Clark Tennis Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss