Homestead earns redemption, beats Dwenger for regional tennis crown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After falling to Bishop Dwenger in the regular season, fourth-ranked Homestead wasn’t about to have a repeat performance as the Spartans bested the 26th-ranked Saints 4-1 to win the program’s 33rd regional tennis title – and fourth in a row – at Carroll High School on Wednesday night.

At no. 1 singles Thaddeus Dressel of Homestead topped Andrew Nuerge in three sets by a score of 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Freshman Stephen Meier won 7-5, 6-1 at no. 2 singles for Homestead, while Dwenger’s lone win came at no. 3 singles with Brayden LaPan earning a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 victory.

Homestead swept both doubles matches in straight sets, with Tim Steiner and Landon Sather winning 6-2, 6-1 at no. 1 doubles and Sebastian Cowan and Alex Graber taking no. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-1.

Homestead’s 33 regionals is third-most in state history. North Central is second with 34 regional titles with Munster at the top with 36 regionals.

Dwenger was looking for its first-ever regional title in boys tennis.

Homestead advances to face Westview – the winner of the Concord regional – at semi-state on Satuday at 10 a.m. at the Jimmy Clark Tennis Center.