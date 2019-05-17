Homestead earns 17th sectional title in boys track

The Homestead boys track and field program brought home its 17th sectional title with a strong all-around performance Thursday night at New Haven High School.

The Spartans won a number of events, including Cooper Crist in the 200 meters, Ryan Ruppert in the 3200, and the 4×400 relay. Homestead tallied 166 points as a team.

Bellmont came in second with 116 points, bolstered by Kyle Lawson’s first-place finish in the 800 meters.

Wayne came in third as a team with 83 points.

The boys regional meet is set for next Thursday at Indiana Wesleyan.