Homestead earns 17th sectional title in boys track

The Homestead boys track and field program brought home its 17th sectional title with a strong all-around performance Thursday night at New Haven High School.
The Spartans won a number of events, including Cooper Crist in the 200 meters, Ryan Ruppert in the 3200, and the 4×400 relay. Homestead tallied 166 points as a team.
Bellmont came in second with 116 points, bolstered by Kyle Lawson’s first-place finish in the 800 meters.
Wayne came in third as a team with 83 points.
The boys regional meet is set for next Thursday at Indiana Wesleyan.