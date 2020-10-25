Homestead, Concordia Lutheran and Carroll claim spots in cross country state finals

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Out of 20 schools in both the boys and girls races, Concordia boys and girls, Carroll boys and girls and Homestead girls teams will all advance to the State Finals with finishes in the top 6.

Individually, Carroll’s Zoe Duffus and Angola’s Izaiah Steury finished first overall. Duffus clocked an impressive time of 17:52 and Steury finished with a dangerous time of 15:25.

Click here for full results.

Duffus and Steury are considered favorites heading into the State Finals next weekend from Terre Haute.