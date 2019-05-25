High School Sports

Homestead clinches fifth-straight sectional title

Posted: May 24, 2019

Updated: May 24, 2019 11:47 PM EDT

Homestead clinches fifth-straight sectional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Homestead softball clinched the program's fifth-straight sectional title on Friday night by defeating North Side 13-1 in five innings in the championship game.

The Spartans advances to host 4A no. 7 in regional action next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

