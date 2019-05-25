Homestead clinches fifth-straight sectional title Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Homestead softball clinched the program's fifth-straight sectional title on Friday night by defeating North Side 13-1 in five innings in the championship game.

The Spartans advances to host 4A no. 7 in regional action next Tuesday at 7 p.m.