FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead topped Huntington North, Carroll bested Norwell, Woodlan edged New Haven, and Central Noble beat Canterbury on the first big night of the boys basketball season in Indiana.

The Spartans got 12 points apiece from Michael Raudenbush and Payton Rhinehart to defeat the Vikings 54-40 at North Arena. Zach Nash led the Vikings with 17 points, but Huntington North trailed 25-8 at the half and never recovered.

Jaiyre Sampson led Carroll with 21 points as the Chargers beat Norwell 66-49 at The Castle in Ossian. Bowling Green signee Jaxon Pardon added 14 points for the Chargers, while Cannen Houser chipped in with 13.

At Armstrong Arena senior Ajani Washington scored 31 points in his debut with the Bulldogs, but it was New Haven falling to Woodlan in a back-and-forth battle by the score of 66-64.

New head coach Ben Lemmon picked up a win in his Central Noble debut as the Cougars won on the road at Canterbury by a score of 67-47. Drew Pliett led the way with 17 points for Central Noble while Redick Zolman added 15 and Isiah Gard 11. Canterbury’s Ashton Dressler led all scorers with 19 points while Devon Lewis chipped in with 15 of his own.