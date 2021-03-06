Homestead, Carroll, Leo, NorthWood, Blackhawk, Churubusco clinch boys basketball sectional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, Carroll, Leo, NorthWood, Mississinewa, Blackhawk Christian, Churubusco, Blackford, Fremont, and Southwood all won a sectional title in boys basketball on Saturday night as there were ten sectionals involving teams from northeast Indiana.

Tonight’s winners advance to regionals next Saturday.

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Sectional Finals

Class 4A