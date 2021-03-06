Homestead, Carroll, Leo, NorthWood, Blackhawk, Churubusco clinch boys basketball sectional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, Carroll, Leo, NorthWood, Mississinewa, Blackhawk Christian, Churubusco, Blackford, Fremont, and Southwood all won a sectional title in boys basketball on Saturday night as there were ten sectionals involving teams from northeast Indiana.
Tonight’s winners advance to regionals next Saturday.
Saturday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Sectional Finals
Class 4A
- Gary West
Gary West 49, Munster 29
- Chesterton
Valparaiso 59, Portage 53
- Michigan City
S. Bend Riley 47, S. Bend Adams 43
- Elkhart
Elkhart 49, Penn 34
- E. Noble
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 63, Ft. Wayne Snider 53
- Columbia City
Homestead 75, New Haven 56
- Marion
Lafayette-jefferson 69, McCutcheon 52
- Carmel(equals)
Carmel 53, Westfield 27
- Richmond
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 69, Anderson 65
- Indpls Tech
Lawrence North 62, Indpls N. Central 49
- Decatur Central
Indpls Ben Davis 68, Indpls Pike 56
- Avon(equals)
Plainfield 29, Brownsburg 28
- Whiteland
Center Grove 41, Greenwood 35
- Bloomington South
Bloomington South 76, Bloomington North 53
- Seymour
Jeffersonville 57, Bedford N. Lawrence 53
- Ev. North
Ev. Reitz 67, Ev. Central 54
Class 3A
- Calumet
Hammond 84, Calumet 53
- New Prairie
New Prairie 56, Hanover Central 40
- S. Bend Washington
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 60, Glenn 56
- Twin Lakes
Twin Lakes 59, Peru 55
- W. Noble
NorthWood 46, W. Noble 40
- Woodlan
Leo 55, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45
- Mississinewa
Mississinewa 49, Norwell 45
- New Castle
New Castle 51, Hamilton Hts. 49
- Frankfort
Greencastle 58, Frankfort 31
- Owen Valley
Northview 60, Edgewood 52
- Lebanon
Guerin Catholic 44, Indpls Brebeuf 36
- Beech Grove
Beech Grove 67, Indian Creek 48
- Greensburg
Connersville 46, Greensburg 35
- Charlestown
Silver Creek 83, Madison 71
- Washington
Sullivan 57, Vincennes 47
- Boonville
Heritage Hills 54, Boonville 32
Class 2A
- Whiting
Bowman Academy 70, Michigan City Marquette 58
- N. Judson
Boone Grove 53, N. Judson 39
- Westview
Churubusco 49, Eastside 41
- Bluffton
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 93, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51
- Delphi
Rochester 53, Cass 50
- Fountain Central
Rossville 45, Carroll (Flora) 44
- Blackford
Blackford 86, Taylor 59
- Elwood
Wapahani 45, Frankton 41
- Shenandoah
Shenandoah 61, Eastern Hancock 38
- Heritage Christian
Covenant Christian 71, Heritage Christian 68, 3OT
- Cloverdale
Parke Heritage 48, N. Putnam 42
- Milan
Triton Central 66, S. Decatur 65
- Southwestern (Hanover)
Southwestern (Hanover) 74, Providence 51
- Paoli(equals)
Paoli 32, Eastern (Pekin) 31
- Eastern (Greene)
Linton 45, N. Knox 44
- Southridge
Southridge 58, S. Spencer 44
Class 1A
- Kouts
Kouts 67, Washington Twp. 53
- Culver
Triton 59, Argos 43
- Bethany Christian
Fremont 69, Elkhart Christian 45
- Tri-County
Caston 55, N. White 54
- N. Miami
Southwood 69, Lakeland Christian 44
- Attica
Lafayette Catholic 67, Covington 49
- Wes-Del
Cowan 55, Liberty Christian 53
- Randolph Southern
Seton Catholic 49, Blue River 47
- Clay City
Shakamak 52, N. Central (Farmersburg) 44
- Indpls Metro
Bethesda Christian 59, Indiana Math and Science Academy 47
- Indpls Lutheran
Indpls Tindley 58, Indpls Lutheran 46
- Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Southwestern (Shelby) 68, Morristown 67
- Borden
Lanesville 61, Christian Academy 47
- W. Washington
Trinity Lutheran 57, W. Washington 41
- N. Daviess
Barr-Reeve 56, Loogootee 38
- Wood Memorial
Ev. Day 64, Wood Memorial 48