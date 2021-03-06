Homestead, Carroll, Leo, NorthWood, Blackhawk, Churubusco clinch boys basketball sectional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, Carroll, Leo, NorthWood, Mississinewa, Blackhawk Christian, Churubusco, Blackford, Fremont, and Southwood all won a sectional title in boys basketball on Saturday night as there were ten sectionals involving teams from northeast Indiana.

Tonight’s winners advance to regionals next Saturday.

Saturday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Sectional Finals
Class 4A

  1. Gary West
    Gary West 49, Munster 29
  2. Chesterton
    Valparaiso 59, Portage 53
  3. Michigan City
    S. Bend Riley 47, S. Bend Adams 43
  4. Elkhart
    Elkhart 49, Penn 34
  5. E. Noble
    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 63, Ft. Wayne Snider 53
  6. Columbia City
    Homestead 75, New Haven 56
  7. Marion
    Lafayette-jefferson 69, McCutcheon 52
  8. Carmel(equals)
    Carmel 53, Westfield 27
  9. Richmond
    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 69, Anderson 65
  10. Indpls Tech
    Lawrence North 62, Indpls N. Central 49
  11. Decatur Central
    Indpls Ben Davis 68, Indpls Pike 56
  12. Avon(equals)
    Plainfield 29, Brownsburg 28
  13. Whiteland
    Center Grove 41, Greenwood 35
  14. Bloomington South
    Bloomington South 76, Bloomington North 53
  15. Seymour
    Jeffersonville 57, Bedford N. Lawrence 53
  16. Ev. North
    Ev. Reitz 67, Ev. Central 54
    Class 3A
  17. Calumet
    Hammond 84, Calumet 53
  18. New Prairie
    New Prairie 56, Hanover Central 40
  19. S. Bend Washington
    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 60, Glenn 56
  20. Twin Lakes
    Twin Lakes 59, Peru 55
  21. W. Noble
    NorthWood 46, W. Noble 40
  22. Woodlan
    Leo 55, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45
  23. Mississinewa
    Mississinewa 49, Norwell 45
  24. New Castle
    New Castle 51, Hamilton Hts. 49
  25. Frankfort
    Greencastle 58, Frankfort 31
  26. Owen Valley
    Northview 60, Edgewood 52
  27. Lebanon
    Guerin Catholic 44, Indpls Brebeuf 36
  28. Beech Grove
    Beech Grove 67, Indian Creek 48
  29. Greensburg
    Connersville 46, Greensburg 35
  30. Charlestown
    Silver Creek 83, Madison 71
  31. Washington
    Sullivan 57, Vincennes 47
  32. Boonville
    Heritage Hills 54, Boonville 32
    Class 2A
  33. Whiting
    Bowman Academy 70, Michigan City Marquette 58
  34. N. Judson
    Boone Grove 53, N. Judson 39
  35. Westview
    Churubusco 49, Eastside 41
  36. Bluffton
    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 93, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51
  37. Delphi
    Rochester 53, Cass 50
  38. Fountain Central
    Rossville 45, Carroll (Flora) 44
  39. Blackford
    Blackford 86, Taylor 59
  40. Elwood
    Wapahani 45, Frankton 41
  41. Shenandoah
    Shenandoah 61, Eastern Hancock 38
  42. Heritage Christian
    Covenant Christian 71, Heritage Christian 68, 3OT
  43. Cloverdale
    Parke Heritage 48, N. Putnam 42
  44. Milan
    Triton Central 66, S. Decatur 65
  45. Southwestern (Hanover)
    Southwestern (Hanover) 74, Providence 51
  46. Paoli(equals)
    Paoli 32, Eastern (Pekin) 31
  47. Eastern (Greene)
    Linton 45, N. Knox 44
  48. Southridge
    Southridge 58, S. Spencer 44
    Class 1A
  49. Kouts
    Kouts 67, Washington Twp. 53
  50. Culver
    Triton 59, Argos 43
  51. Bethany Christian
    Fremont 69, Elkhart Christian 45
  52. Tri-County
    Caston 55, N. White 54
  53. N. Miami
    Southwood 69, Lakeland Christian 44
  54. Attica
    Lafayette Catholic 67, Covington 49
  55. Wes-Del
    Cowan 55, Liberty Christian 53
  56. Randolph Southern
    Seton Catholic 49, Blue River 47
  57. Clay City
    Shakamak 52, N. Central (Farmersburg) 44
  58. Indpls Metro
    Bethesda Christian 59, Indiana Math and Science Academy 47
  59. Indpls Lutheran
    Indpls Tindley 58, Indpls Lutheran 46
  60. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
    Southwestern (Shelby) 68, Morristown 67
  61. Borden
    Lanesville 61, Christian Academy 47
  62. W. Washington
    Trinity Lutheran 57, W. Washington 41
  63. N. Daviess
    Barr-Reeve 56, Loogootee 38
  64. Wood Memorial
    Ev. Day 64, Wood Memorial 48

