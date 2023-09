KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead girls golf team brought home a regional title on Friday, shooting a 290 to best second-place Carroll by 23 strokes as Spartans standout Scarlett Senk’s 68 earned her medalist honors at Noble Hawk.

The state finals are set for Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.