FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the first full night of boys basketball in the state of Indiana this season it was Homestead besting Huntington North, Carroll nipping Norwell, Concordia taming Leo, and Woodlan beating New Haven at the buzzer to headline area action on Wednesday.

Homestead was dominant in the first-ever boys game played at the newly opened Spartan arena. The Spartans jumped out to a 19-3 lead after one quarter of play and never looked back, topping the Vikings 53-14. Kyron Kaopuiki led the Spartans with 22 points while Will Jamison added 15.

At Charger Fieldhouse it was Jaxon Pardon with 21 points to lead the Chargers over Norwell 59-58. Luke McBride tallied 25 points to pace the Knights while Lleyton Bailey chipped in with 16.

Cole Hayworth led Concordia with 20 points while David Speckhard added 17 as the Cadets topped Leo 65-51 at the Lions Den. Trey Hiteshew had 22 to lead Leo while Jackson McGee added 12.

Trey Yoder sunk a shot at the buzzer to lead Woodlan to a 68-66 victory over visiting New Haven at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium. Yoder finished with 16 points while Braden Smith’s 21 led the Warriors. Darrion Brooks scored 21 to pace the Bulldogs.