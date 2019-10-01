Homestead captures girls golf regional title

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – It was worth the wait for the Spartans.

After weather moved the girls regional meet from Saturday to Monday – then postponed it even further with a fog delay – Homestead carded a 282 to win the title by 42 strokes over NorthWood (324).

Penn took third with a 333 as a top three teams advance to state. Dwenger came in fifth at 357 with Leo seventh, Wawasee eighth, DeKalb ninth, and Columbia City 10th to round out the top 10.

NorthWood’s Cybill Stillson took medalist honors with a 67. Luers’ Madeleine Pape finished second with a 68 and will advance to state as an individual.

Homestead’s Simone Senk and Morgan Dabagia tied for third with 69s while Grace Szklarek of Penn carded a 70 to round out the top five individuals.

In addition to Pape, Lakeland’s Madison Keil (75), West Noble’s Hannah Godfrey (76), Columbia City’s Kaitlyn Hoag (77), and Northridge’s Ashley Brewster (78) all advanced as individuals.

The IHSAA girls state golf tournament will take place on Thursday and Friday in Carmel, Ind.