Homestead, Canterbury clich sectional crowns in boys soccer

With a handful of boys soccer sectional championships matches moved from Saturday to Monday due to inclement weather, it was worth the wait for both Homestead and Canterbury.

Homestead won the 3A sectional title at Pat Teagarden Field by beating Huntington North 5-1. The 17th-ranked Spartans now face 4th-ranked Hamilton Southeastern in regional action in Kokomo at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Defending state champ Canterbury bested hosted Blackhawk Christian 1-0. The Cavaliers were led by Paul Helmich’s goal in the 12th minute and a shutout by goalkeeper Clayton Perry. The Cavs advance to the Taylor regional where they will play at noon this Saturday.