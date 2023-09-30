FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead boys tennis flexed their way to a 5-0 win over Bishop Luers, securing the program’s 42nd sectional title in history.

Ranked eighth in the final regular season coaches poll, Homestead now advances to next week’s regional round at Peru High School. The Spartans will face Norwell in the regional semifinals on Tuesday. If Homestead advances, they would square off against the winner of Peru and Huntington North for the right to advance to next Saturday’s semi-state round.