FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No. 10 Homestead earned their 22nd semi-state title in program history after a dominating performance over Delta on Saturday. Homestead’s 22 semi-state titles are the second most across Indiana.

Singles players Stephen Medier, Benjamin Garrean and Eric Ji each won their matches for Homestead, while top doubles pairing Alex Graber and Max Holliday also defeated their opponents.

Homestead advances to next week’s state quarterfinals, where the Spartans will face Culver Academies at Carmel High School on Friday, Oct. 14. Should Homestead win, they would face the winner of the Harrison-Columbus North match during the state semifinals on Oct. 15.