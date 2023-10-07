FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third time in four years, Homestead boys is moving on to the IHSAA State Finals after winning a semi-state title on their home court on Saturday.

Ranked eighth in the final state coaches poll, Homestead topped Goshen by taking three of five matches in their semi-state outing. Stephen Meier and Benjamin Garrean won their singles, while Alex Graber and Eric Ji combined to win their doubles match.

Homestead will face No. 6 Culver Academies in the state quarterfinals next Friday.

Meanwhile, Leo’s season came to an end after the Lions fell to Noblesville in their semi-state match. Noblesville edged Leo by winning three of five matches. Leo’s Evan Winters and Isaac Copeland battled to win their singles matches.

Leo wraps up their season with their third ever regional title, their first since 2016.