Homestead boys basketball to play in Hall of Fame Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead boys basketball program will play in the annual Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic this coming winter down in New Castle.

Homestead opens plays in the four-team tournament by facing Cathedral. That game follows Westfield vs. Connersville at 11 a.m. The losers of the first round will meet in the consolation game at 6 p.m. that night with the winners of the early games squaring off for the title following the consolation contest.

Homestead will be led by Indiana Mr. Basketball candidate and Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer. The Spartans went 25-1 this past season.