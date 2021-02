FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Good food, good company and some good first-round sectional matchups for the boys basketball state tournament just a week away.

At the Summit Grill, the Homestead Spartans held a viewing party to see who the team would face in the first-round of the tournament.

Homestead will face Huntington North in the first-round with the winner going on to face South Side in the Sectional Semi-Final.