FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead boys basketball team improved it’s record to 18-0 on the season after pulling off a 33-point win over Peru, 74-41.

Future Boilermaker Fletcher Loyer led the Spartans with 23 points and Illinois commit Luke Goode added 21 points to the win.

Next up, Homestead looks to extend the streak to 19-games next Saturday when the Spartans face Hamilton Southeastern.