FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead, ranked no. 11 in the latest 4A state poll by Prep Baseball Report, moved to 9-2 overall as the Spartans bested DeKalb 12-2 in six innings on Wednesday to headline area prep action on the diamond.

Jake Goode and Bryce Yoder each went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Spartans.