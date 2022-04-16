FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead went blow-for-blow with No. 6 Cathedral, splitting a doubleheader on the day where the Spartans opened their brand new baseball field.

Homestead dominated game one, only allowing one hit in a 11-1 win against the Fighting Irish. Nicholas Hockemeyer had a strong day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with four runs batted in. The Spartans broke the game open with a 5-run inning in the bottom of the fifth.

Cathedral answered back in game two, winning 11-5. Homestead got off to a strong start after scoring twice in the second inning. The Fighting Irish rallied in the top of the fourth inning, scoring nine runs in that frame.

Homestead heads to Norwell for their next matchup on Thursday.