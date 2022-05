FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead baseball (15-5) was no match for Class 4A No. 5 Fishers in a Saturday doubleheader, falling 11-0 in game one and trailing 9-6 in game two before being called off due to weather.

In game one, Homestead surrendered eight runs in the top of the second inning. Fishers would have a 10-0 lead through the first two innings.

Homestead hosts Blackhawk Christian on Tuesday.