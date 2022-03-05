HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead gymnastics team followed up a sectional title with a regional crown on Saturday afternoon during the IHSAA regional.

Junior Gianna Zirille once again finished with the highest score in each individual event.

Angola and Carroll finished in second and third, respectively. As a result, the top three teams advance to next weekend’s state finals at Ball State.

The top six place winners also advance to the state finals, along with gymnasts who meet a certain score threshold set from last year.

View the complete results from Saturday’s meet below.