FORT WAYNE-A rematch from last year, Homestead and Carroll hockey squaring off again for the city title.

Carroll striking first from a first period goal by Simon Leininger and 1-0 would be how the scored stayed til the third.

Homestead scoring the tying goal (Collin Showler) and the go-ahead goal (Dylan Marks) in the second period and Homestead would go on to win the Memorial Cup, 7-4.