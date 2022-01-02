Homestead, 3 other NE Indiana girls’ basketball teams named to coaches poll

(WANE) – Four northeast Indiana girls’ basketball teams were named to the most recent Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Poll. This poll does is a non-class poll, taking the top 20 teams, regardless of their IHSAA class.

Homestead took the top spot on the Jan. 2 poll, with Columbia City (14), Snider (15) and Garrett (20) also making the list.

According to the Garrett girls’ basketball Twitter, this is believed to be the Lady Railroaders’ first appearance on the one-class poll.

Below is the complete poll released on Jan. 2