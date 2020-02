SYRACUSE, Ind.- Benton Homeschool basketball Senior Jake Lock joining a very elite club this season, the 3,000 point club.

Lock, who tore his Achilles Tendon in a regional tournament in Indianapolis, made a remarkable comeback. An injury that normally takes a year to heal from, took Lock only six months to get back on the court and he made that extra time count.

Lock hit 3,000 points earlier this season and still counting. He’s currently at 3,250 points with over 10 games left to go.