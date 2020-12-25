Highlight Zone honors annual “Fab 15” for eighth year in a row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the eight year in a row the top high school football players in northeast Indiana took center stage on WANE 15 Christmas Day as the Highlight Zone presented its annual “Fab 15!”

WANE 15 sent out ballots to all local coaches asking them to list the top ten players they faced this season (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players). WANE then collected those ballots, tallied up the votes, and the top 15 vote-getters were named to the “Fab 15.”

This football season was much different than any season we’ve seen in the past, and so is this year’s show. To ensure the health of the players and their families over the holidays, WANE-TV did not invite players into the studio to tape an on-camera segment that has been a staple of the Fab 15 show. While it is unfortunate, we hope the on-camera segments with the kids will return next year in 2021!

As usual, the “Fab 15” show aired during the 6 & 11 p.m. newscasts on WANE-TV on Christmas Day. Here is your 2020 Fab 15 (alphabetical order):

James Arnold – Quarterback – Senior – South Adams

-Led South Adams to 1A state title game and 13-1 overall record

-Named 1A Mental Attitude Award Winner after state title game

-Led state in passing with 3,968 yards and added state-best 47 touchdown passes

-Completed 66.8% of passes (209-of-313)

-Has thrown for 8,781 yards and 107 touchdowns with just 24 interceptions over last 3 years

-Holds virtually every passing record in South Adams school history

-Led South Adams offense that averaged 47.2 points and 442.2 yards per game in 2020

-Will play college football at Marian University in Indianapolis

Jeff Becker – Quarterback – Junior – Carroll

-Led Carroll to 7-3 record in 2020

-Chargers averaged 46.1 points per game this fall

-Finished eighth in the state with 2,581 passing yards

-Completed 60.8% of his passes (158-for-260) with 33 touchdowns to 9 interceptions

-Added 104 carries for 645 yards and 10 TDs on the ground

-Named to IFCA’s 6A Junior All-State Team

-First-team All-SAC selection

-Holds offers from Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania

-Older brother Justin Becker was selected to 2017 Fab 15 & runs track at Purdue

Greg Bolt – Quarterback – Junior – Columbia City

-Helped Columbia City to 6-4 record, most wins since 2011

-Threw for 1,686 yards on 99-of-199 passing with 21 touchdowns

-Rushed 144 times for 789 yards and 9 touchdowns

-3,787 passing yards with 45 TDs through first 3 prep seasons

Damarius Cowen – Running Back – Senior – Northrop

-Single-season and career rushing leader in Northrop history

-1,602 rushing yards (14th in state) on 258 carries with 14 rushing TDs in 2020

-2,317 career rushing yards at Northrop

-Helped Northrop to wins over Homestead, North Side, Bishop Luers, and South Side

-Season-opening win vs. Homestead earned Northrop OPS “Team of the Week” honors

-Had four rushing TDs in win over Spartans in week one

-Had four 200+ yard rushing games as a senior

-IFCA Class 5A Senior All-State Team selection & First Team All-SAC

Laban Davis – Quarterback – Junior – Eastside

-Led Blazers to 10-2 record this past fall including NECC Small Division Title

-Eastside has combined record of 20-5 over last two seasons

-Threw for 1,693 yards and 25 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions

-Rushed for 1,270 yards on 200 carries with 16 touchdowns this fall

-Has 3,262 career passing yards and 44 TD passes heading into senior season

-Has 1,943 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns heading into senior year

-Averaged 37.2 yards per punt as a junior

-First-Team All-NECC Small School

Mason Englert – Receiver – Senior – Carroll

-Helped lead Carroll to 7-3 record in 2020 including wins over Snider, North Side, and Luers

-Tallied 53 receptions for 1,206 yards (4th in state) with 16 touchdown catches

-Averaged 22.8 yards per receptions as senior

-Had one punt return for a score, giving him 17 total touchdowns in 2020

-IFCA Class 6A All-State Selection & First Team All-SAC

Vinny Fiacable – Offensive/Defensive Lineman – Senior – Bishop Dwenger

-Two-way starter on the line helped Saints go 10-2 this fall & win a 5A sectional title

-Selected to IFCA’s Top 50 team as one of 50 best players in Indiana

-First-team All-SAC selection

-Has signed to play football at Indiana University

-Will graduate from Dwenger early and enroll at I.U. for spring semester in January

-Father and two brothers played football at I.U., while other brother was a student-assistant

Landen Livingston – Offensive/Defensive Lineman – Junior – Leo

-Guided Leo to 10-2 record in 2020 and 20-4 record over past two seasons

-Two-time First-Team All NE8 selection

-Defensively tallied 34 total tackles, 3 sacks, 5 TFLS, 1 fumble recovery & 1 interception as a junior

-Selected to IFCA Top 50 Team as an offensive lineman as one of top 50 players in state

-Holds scholarship offers from I.U., Purdue, Michigan State, Arizona State, Cincinnati, West Virginia

Nick Miller – Tight End/Defensive Lineman – Senior – South Adams

-Two-way star for South Adams led Starfires to 1A state title game and 13-1 record

-Selected to IFCA Top 50 team at tight end as one of top 50 players in Indiana

-Tallied 29.5 tackles for loss this fall (fifth-most in state) with 72 total tackles (52 solo) and 5.5 sacks

-Had 37 catches for 591 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2020 to go with 7 rushing TDs

-Set school record for most TFLs in a game (six) this season

-Owns school record for career TFLs and sacks, tallying 50.0 TFLs & 11.0 sacks over last 2 seasons

Cody Mittlestedt – Running Back/Defensive Back – Senior – Bluffton

-Helped lead Bluffton to 8-2 record in 2020, most wins since 1982

-Two-time First-Team All-ACAC selection

-98 carries for 852 yards (8.7 ypc) with 9 rushing TDs

-40 receptions for 526 yards and 7 TDs

-1.763 all-purpose yards with 18 total touchdowns

-27 solo tackles and 32 total tackles with 2.5 TFLs and 3 interceptions

-4,181 career all-purpose yards and 1,842 career rushing yards with 35 total TDs

Luke Palmer – Linebacker – Senior – Homestead

-Team captain led Homestead to back-to-back SAC titles and 21-3 record over last 2 seasons

-Set school record with 113 tackles this fall

-Racked up 16 TFLs, 3 Sacks, 5 PBUs in 2020

-Career Stats: 263 tackles, 31 TFLs, 5 Sacks, 2 INT, 7 PBUs

-Two-time first team All-SAC selection

-Selected to IFCA Top 50 team as one of 50 best players in Indiana

Eli Riley – Quarterback/Defensive Back – Senior – Norwell

-Guided Norwell to 10-2 overall record, most wins since 2006

-83 for 144 passing (58%) for 1,257 yards

-17 passing touchdowns this fall to just 5 interceptions

-Rushed 119 times for 735 yards and 12 touchdowns

-Also tallied 1 catch for 72 yards and a TD

-Defensively racked up 39 total tackles and 4 interceptions

Duce Taylor – Quarterback – Senior – North Side

-Fifth in the state with 3,033 passing yards

-Tallied 33 touchdown passes to just 6 interceptions

-Completed 64.5% of passes (196-of-304) this fall

-Added 151 rushing yards and 2 rushing TDs

-Helped North Side improve to record to 5-6 and earn program’s first playoff win since 2013

-First-team All-SAC selection this past fall

-Has signed to play college football at Morgan State

Devon Tippmann – Linebacker/Running Back – Senior – Bishop Dwenger

-Helped lead Dwenger to 10-2 record this fall and back-to-back 5A sectional titles

-Selected to IFCA Top 50 All-State Team at linebacker as one of top 50 players in state

-67 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 interception as senior

-11 carries for 404 yards and 11 TDs to go with 4 catches for 56 yards and 1 TD

-Missed time with broken arm/wrist senior season

-2019 Indiana Football Digest Prime Time 25 Linebacker

-2019 IFCA All-State linebacker & A.P. All-State LB

Rowan Zolman – Receiver/Defensive Back – Junior – East Noble

-Guided East Noble to 9-4 record and back-to-back 4A sectional titles with 23-5 record over 2 years

-Tallied nine interceptions with 41 solo tackles & 52 total tackles with 3 TFLs in 2020

-28 receptions for 515 yards (18.4 yards per catch) and 11 TDs in 2020

-14 interceptions over last two seasons despite missing 4 games in 2020 with injury

-Named to IFCA 4A Junior All-State Team & First-Team All-NE8

THE NEXT 15 – PLAYERS WHO RECEIVED THE NEXT-MOST VOTES – IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER (16 PLAYERS LISTED DUE TO TIE):

Nate Anderson – Receiver – Junior – Homestead

TJ Bedwell – Receiver – Senior – Columbia City

Hunter Bianski – Lineman – Junior – Churubusco

Carson Clark – Quarterback – Junior – Bishop Luers

Joe Collier – Lineman – Senior – Adams Central

Alex Farr – Quarterback – Senior – Southwood

Brody Glenn – Receiver – Junior – Bishop Luers

Braeden Hardwick – Running Back – Senior – Homestead

Blake Heyerly – Running Back/Linebacker – Junior – Adams Central

Ja’Suan Lambert – Running Back – Senior – North Side

Domanick Moon – Linebacker – Junior – Snider

Hayden Nern – Quarterback – Senior – Bluffton

Evan Ormsby – Quarterback – Senior – Homestead

Joel Rinkenberger – Linebacker – Senior – Norwell

Ison Robinson – Defensive Lineman – Senior – Snider

Drew Stutzman – Receiver/Defensive Back – South Adams – Senior

THE NEXT NEXT 15 (THIRD-MOST VOTES):

Brody Bolyn – Norwell

Lane Cleckner – Eastside

Rylan Crawford – Leo

Aden Dennis – Huntington North

Alex Gorney – South Adams

Will Hoover – Central Noble

Juan Jaramillo – Warsaw

Kam Johnson – Concordia

Kolin Kope – Garrett

Justin Marcellus – East Noble

Landin Markins – Columbia City

DJ Moore – Snider

Cole Schupbach – East Noble

Elijah Sutton – Southwood

Dre Wright – New Haven

VOTES: ADAMS CENTRAL, ANGOLA, BELLMONT, BISHOP DWENGER, BISHOP LUERS, BLUFFTON, CARROLL, CENTRAL NOBLE, CHURUBUSCO, COLUMBIA CITY, CONCORDIA, DEKALB, EAST NOBLE, EASTSIDE, FAIRFIELD, FREMONT, HERITAGE, HOMESTEAD, HUNTINGTON NORTH, JAY COUNTY, LAKELAND, LEO, MANCHESTER, NEW HAVEN, NORTH SIDE, NORTHFIELD, NORTHROP, NORWELL, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS, SNIDER, SOUTH ADAMS, SOUTH SIDE, SOUTHWOOD, TIPPECANOE VALLEY, WABASH, WARSAW, WAWASEE, WAYNE, WOODLAN

Here is a list of the other players who received at least one vote or a nomination by their head coach. A handful of players outside of the WANE-TV viewing area received votes but are not listed here.

Peyton Addair – Manchester

DJ Allen – Leo

Bryce Alleshouse – Lakeland

Kyler Bibee – Eastside

Dominic Blair – Wawasee

Bryant Boggs – Wabash

Isaiah Brege – Norwell

Beau Brooks – Woodlan

Tyrese Brown – Snider

Lane Burns – Eastside

Ryan Burton – Homestead

Ethan Chambers – Homestead

Zach Christianson – Norwell

Rocco Ciocca – Dwenger

Cameron Colclasure – Fremont

Shawn Collins – Wayne

Bailey Cox – Jay County

Alex Currie – Adams Central

CJ Davis – Northrop

Quinn Dreiband – Norwell

Tavarious Easley-Jones – Snider

Kiel Eldridge – Heritage

Sheldon Eley – Jay County

John Michael Fabini – Dwenger

Matt Firestine – Eastside

Colton Fisher – Fairfield

Javon Fry – Lakeland

Seth Gaerte – Manchester

Johnny Gonzales – Tippecanoe Valley

Brayten Gordon – Churubusco

Aaron Greene – Warsaw

Sir Hale – Bishop Luers

Trevor Hapner – South Side

Darian Hanley – North Miami

Cooper Harris – Concordia

Finley Hasselman – Angola

Tucker Hasselman – Angola

Jarrett Hawk – Central Noble

Trey Hearld – Central Noble

Hunter Herron – Columbia City

Boden Hite – Carroll

Memphis Hiner – Southwood

Corbin Hirschy – Adams Central

Micah Higgins – Northfield

Owen Hire – Homestead

Jackson Holzinger – Huntington North

Chris Hood – East Noble

Rylee Huftel – Jay County

Lukas Hunt – Bluffton

Colton Isaacs – Lakeland

Tanner Jack – DeKalb

Markell Keal – Snider

Trestan Kern – DeKalb

Kody Kinsey – Bluffton

Kyle Kukelhan – Bellmont

Cory Lantz – Fairfield

Joe Laughlin – Bellmont

Joe Leland – Wabash

Sam Levitz – Prairie Heights

Drake Lewis – Whitko

Carter Little – Maconaquah

Brenden Lytle – Dwenger

Mason Martz – Warsaw

Arieon McCarter – North Side

Carson McCauley – Leo

Wade Melanson – Tippecanoe Valley

Krashaun Menson – Luers

Hunter Mertz – Carroll

Kaeden Miller – Leo

Lah-Shon Miller – North Side

Reeve Muncie – Carroll

Nick Munson – East Noble

Nic Nondorf – Churubusco

Michael O’Brien – Leo

Brayden Payne – Concordia

Jacob Plattner – South Adams

Corey Price – DeKalb

Gage Pritchard – Heritage

Braxton Pruitt – West Noble

Braxton Ream- Manchester

Jose Reducindo – Northrop

Carson Rich – Southwood

Connor Rich – Southwood

Clay Riddle – Heritage

Max Ringger – Norwell

Gabe Roman – Bellmont

Kameron Salazar – Wawasee

Larry Schoenefeld – Concordia

Ethan Schuh – Whitko

Brock Short- Fairfield

Jacob Snyder – Northfield

Jake Snyder – Woodlan

Gage Sparrow – Homestead

Dylan Stroud – Manchester

Andre Tagliaferri – Angola

Chris Thomas – Wayne

Seth Van Wagner – Garrett

Jacob VanGorder – East Noble

Ethan Vardaman – Woodlan

Brandon Villafuerte – Angola

Jamasyn Virgil – Tippecanoe Valley

Gavin Wallace – Eastside

Aidan Wanner – South Adams

Rylan Whitacre – Heritage

Jakar Williams – New Haven

Nate Williams – DeKalb

Lane Woodson – New Haven

Chad Wyatt – Wabash

Parker Young – Wawasee