Highlight Zone honors annual “Fab 15” for eighth year in a row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the eight year in a row the top high school football players in northeast Indiana took center stage on WANE 15 Christmas Day as the Highlight Zone presented its annual “Fab 15!”
WANE 15 sent out ballots to all local coaches asking them to list the top ten players they faced this season (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players). WANE then collected those ballots, tallied up the votes, and the top 15 vote-getters were named to the “Fab 15.”
This football season was much different than any season we’ve seen in the past, and so is this year’s show. To ensure the health of the players and their families over the holidays, WANE-TV did not invite players into the studio to tape an on-camera segment that has been a staple of the Fab 15 show. While it is unfortunate, we hope the on-camera segments with the kids will return next year in 2021!
As usual, the “Fab 15” show aired during the 6 & 11 p.m. newscasts on WANE-TV on Christmas Day. Here is your 2020 Fab 15 (alphabetical order):
James Arnold – Quarterback – Senior – South Adams
-Led South Adams to 1A state title game and 13-1 overall record
-Named 1A Mental Attitude Award Winner after state title game
-Led state in passing with 3,968 yards and added state-best 47 touchdown passes
-Completed 66.8% of passes (209-of-313)
-Has thrown for 8,781 yards and 107 touchdowns with just 24 interceptions over last 3 years
-Holds virtually every passing record in South Adams school history
-Led South Adams offense that averaged 47.2 points and 442.2 yards per game in 2020
-Will play college football at Marian University in Indianapolis
Jeff Becker – Quarterback – Junior – Carroll
-Led Carroll to 7-3 record in 2020
-Chargers averaged 46.1 points per game this fall
-Finished eighth in the state with 2,581 passing yards
-Completed 60.8% of his passes (158-for-260) with 33 touchdowns to 9 interceptions
-Added 104 carries for 645 yards and 10 TDs on the ground
-Named to IFCA’s 6A Junior All-State Team
-First-team All-SAC selection
-Holds offers from Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania
-Older brother Justin Becker was selected to 2017 Fab 15 & runs track at Purdue
Greg Bolt – Quarterback – Junior – Columbia City
-Helped Columbia City to 6-4 record, most wins since 2011
-Threw for 1,686 yards on 99-of-199 passing with 21 touchdowns
-Rushed 144 times for 789 yards and 9 touchdowns
-3,787 passing yards with 45 TDs through first 3 prep seasons
Damarius Cowen – Running Back – Senior – Northrop
-Single-season and career rushing leader in Northrop history
-1,602 rushing yards (14th in state) on 258 carries with 14 rushing TDs in 2020
-2,317 career rushing yards at Northrop
-Helped Northrop to wins over Homestead, North Side, Bishop Luers, and South Side
-Season-opening win vs. Homestead earned Northrop OPS “Team of the Week” honors
-Had four rushing TDs in win over Spartans in week one
-Had four 200+ yard rushing games as a senior
-IFCA Class 5A Senior All-State Team selection & First Team All-SAC
Laban Davis – Quarterback – Junior – Eastside
-Led Blazers to 10-2 record this past fall including NECC Small Division Title
-Eastside has combined record of 20-5 over last two seasons
-Threw for 1,693 yards and 25 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions
-Rushed for 1,270 yards on 200 carries with 16 touchdowns this fall
-Has 3,262 career passing yards and 44 TD passes heading into senior season
-Has 1,943 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns heading into senior year
-Averaged 37.2 yards per punt as a junior
-First-Team All-NECC Small School
Mason Englert – Receiver – Senior – Carroll
-Helped lead Carroll to 7-3 record in 2020 including wins over Snider, North Side, and Luers
-Tallied 53 receptions for 1,206 yards (4th in state) with 16 touchdown catches
-Averaged 22.8 yards per receptions as senior
-Had one punt return for a score, giving him 17 total touchdowns in 2020
-IFCA Class 6A All-State Selection & First Team All-SAC
Vinny Fiacable – Offensive/Defensive Lineman – Senior – Bishop Dwenger
-Two-way starter on the line helped Saints go 10-2 this fall & win a 5A sectional title
-Selected to IFCA’s Top 50 team as one of 50 best players in Indiana
-First-team All-SAC selection
-Has signed to play football at Indiana University
-Will graduate from Dwenger early and enroll at I.U. for spring semester in January
-Father and two brothers played football at I.U., while other brother was a student-assistant
Landen Livingston – Offensive/Defensive Lineman – Junior – Leo
-Guided Leo to 10-2 record in 2020 and 20-4 record over past two seasons
-Two-time First-Team All NE8 selection
-Defensively tallied 34 total tackles, 3 sacks, 5 TFLS, 1 fumble recovery & 1 interception as a junior
-Selected to IFCA Top 50 Team as an offensive lineman as one of top 50 players in state
-Holds scholarship offers from I.U., Purdue, Michigan State, Arizona State, Cincinnati, West Virginia
Nick Miller – Tight End/Defensive Lineman – Senior – South Adams
-Two-way star for South Adams led Starfires to 1A state title game and 13-1 record
-Selected to IFCA Top 50 team at tight end as one of top 50 players in Indiana
-Tallied 29.5 tackles for loss this fall (fifth-most in state) with 72 total tackles (52 solo) and 5.5 sacks
-Had 37 catches for 591 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2020 to go with 7 rushing TDs
-Set school record for most TFLs in a game (six) this season
-Owns school record for career TFLs and sacks, tallying 50.0 TFLs & 11.0 sacks over last 2 seasons
Cody Mittlestedt – Running Back/Defensive Back – Senior – Bluffton
-Helped lead Bluffton to 8-2 record in 2020, most wins since 1982
-Two-time First-Team All-ACAC selection
-98 carries for 852 yards (8.7 ypc) with 9 rushing TDs
-40 receptions for 526 yards and 7 TDs
-1.763 all-purpose yards with 18 total touchdowns
-27 solo tackles and 32 total tackles with 2.5 TFLs and 3 interceptions
-4,181 career all-purpose yards and 1,842 career rushing yards with 35 total TDs
Luke Palmer – Linebacker – Senior – Homestead
-Team captain led Homestead to back-to-back SAC titles and 21-3 record over last 2 seasons
-Set school record with 113 tackles this fall
-Racked up 16 TFLs, 3 Sacks, 5 PBUs in 2020
-Career Stats: 263 tackles, 31 TFLs, 5 Sacks, 2 INT, 7 PBUs
-Two-time first team All-SAC selection
-Selected to IFCA Top 50 team as one of 50 best players in Indiana
Eli Riley – Quarterback/Defensive Back – Senior – Norwell
-Guided Norwell to 10-2 overall record, most wins since 2006
-83 for 144 passing (58%) for 1,257 yards
-17 passing touchdowns this fall to just 5 interceptions
-Rushed 119 times for 735 yards and 12 touchdowns
-Also tallied 1 catch for 72 yards and a TD
-Defensively racked up 39 total tackles and 4 interceptions
Duce Taylor – Quarterback – Senior – North Side
-Fifth in the state with 3,033 passing yards
-Tallied 33 touchdown passes to just 6 interceptions
-Completed 64.5% of passes (196-of-304) this fall
-Added 151 rushing yards and 2 rushing TDs
-Helped North Side improve to record to 5-6 and earn program’s first playoff win since 2013
-First-team All-SAC selection this past fall
-Has signed to play college football at Morgan State
Devon Tippmann – Linebacker/Running Back – Senior – Bishop Dwenger
-Helped lead Dwenger to 10-2 record this fall and back-to-back 5A sectional titles
-Selected to IFCA Top 50 All-State Team at linebacker as one of top 50 players in state
-67 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 interception as senior
-11 carries for 404 yards and 11 TDs to go with 4 catches for 56 yards and 1 TD
-Missed time with broken arm/wrist senior season
-2019 Indiana Football Digest Prime Time 25 Linebacker
-2019 IFCA All-State linebacker & A.P. All-State LB
Rowan Zolman – Receiver/Defensive Back – Junior – East Noble
-Guided East Noble to 9-4 record and back-to-back 4A sectional titles with 23-5 record over 2 years
-Tallied nine interceptions with 41 solo tackles & 52 total tackles with 3 TFLs in 2020
-28 receptions for 515 yards (18.4 yards per catch) and 11 TDs in 2020
-14 interceptions over last two seasons despite missing 4 games in 2020 with injury
-Named to IFCA 4A Junior All-State Team & First-Team All-NE8
THE NEXT 15 – PLAYERS WHO RECEIVED THE NEXT-MOST VOTES – IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER (16 PLAYERS LISTED DUE TO TIE):
Nate Anderson – Receiver – Junior – Homestead
TJ Bedwell – Receiver – Senior – Columbia City
Hunter Bianski – Lineman – Junior – Churubusco
Carson Clark – Quarterback – Junior – Bishop Luers
Joe Collier – Lineman – Senior – Adams Central
Alex Farr – Quarterback – Senior – Southwood
Brody Glenn – Receiver – Junior – Bishop Luers
Braeden Hardwick – Running Back – Senior – Homestead
Blake Heyerly – Running Back/Linebacker – Junior – Adams Central
Ja’Suan Lambert – Running Back – Senior – North Side
Domanick Moon – Linebacker – Junior – Snider
Hayden Nern – Quarterback – Senior – Bluffton
Evan Ormsby – Quarterback – Senior – Homestead
Joel Rinkenberger – Linebacker – Senior – Norwell
Ison Robinson – Defensive Lineman – Senior – Snider
Drew Stutzman – Receiver/Defensive Back – South Adams – Senior
THE NEXT NEXT 15 (THIRD-MOST VOTES):
Brody Bolyn – Norwell
Lane Cleckner – Eastside
Rylan Crawford – Leo
Aden Dennis – Huntington North
Alex Gorney – South Adams
Will Hoover – Central Noble
Juan Jaramillo – Warsaw
Kam Johnson – Concordia
Kolin Kope – Garrett
Justin Marcellus – East Noble
Landin Markins – Columbia City
DJ Moore – Snider
Cole Schupbach – East Noble
Elijah Sutton – Southwood
Dre Wright – New Haven
VOTES: ADAMS CENTRAL, ANGOLA, BELLMONT, BISHOP DWENGER, BISHOP LUERS, BLUFFTON, CARROLL, CENTRAL NOBLE, CHURUBUSCO, COLUMBIA CITY, CONCORDIA, DEKALB, EAST NOBLE, EASTSIDE, FAIRFIELD, FREMONT, HERITAGE, HOMESTEAD, HUNTINGTON NORTH, JAY COUNTY, LAKELAND, LEO, MANCHESTER, NEW HAVEN, NORTH SIDE, NORTHFIELD, NORTHROP, NORWELL, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS, SNIDER, SOUTH ADAMS, SOUTH SIDE, SOUTHWOOD, TIPPECANOE VALLEY, WABASH, WARSAW, WAWASEE, WAYNE, WOODLAN
Here is a list of the other players who received at least one vote or a nomination by their head coach. A handful of players outside of the WANE-TV viewing area received votes but are not listed here.
Peyton Addair – Manchester
DJ Allen – Leo
Bryce Alleshouse – Lakeland
Kyler Bibee – Eastside
Dominic Blair – Wawasee
Bryant Boggs – Wabash
Isaiah Brege – Norwell
Beau Brooks – Woodlan
Tyrese Brown – Snider
Lane Burns – Eastside
Ryan Burton – Homestead
Ethan Chambers – Homestead
Zach Christianson – Norwell
Rocco Ciocca – Dwenger
Cameron Colclasure – Fremont
Shawn Collins – Wayne
Bailey Cox – Jay County
Alex Currie – Adams Central
CJ Davis – Northrop
Quinn Dreiband – Norwell
Tavarious Easley-Jones – Snider
Kiel Eldridge – Heritage
Sheldon Eley – Jay County
John Michael Fabini – Dwenger
Matt Firestine – Eastside
Colton Fisher – Fairfield
Javon Fry – Lakeland
Seth Gaerte – Manchester
Johnny Gonzales – Tippecanoe Valley
Brayten Gordon – Churubusco
Aaron Greene – Warsaw
Sir Hale – Bishop Luers
Trevor Hapner – South Side
Darian Hanley – North Miami
Cooper Harris – Concordia
Finley Hasselman – Angola
Tucker Hasselman – Angola
Jarrett Hawk – Central Noble
Trey Hearld – Central Noble
Hunter Herron – Columbia City
Boden Hite – Carroll
Memphis Hiner – Southwood
Corbin Hirschy – Adams Central
Micah Higgins – Northfield
Owen Hire – Homestead
Jackson Holzinger – Huntington North
Chris Hood – East Noble
Rylee Huftel – Jay County
Lukas Hunt – Bluffton
Colton Isaacs – Lakeland
Tanner Jack – DeKalb
Markell Keal – Snider
Trestan Kern – DeKalb
Kody Kinsey – Bluffton
Kyle Kukelhan – Bellmont
Cory Lantz – Fairfield
Joe Laughlin – Bellmont
Joe Leland – Wabash
Sam Levitz – Prairie Heights
Drake Lewis – Whitko
Carter Little – Maconaquah
Brenden Lytle – Dwenger
Mason Martz – Warsaw
Arieon McCarter – North Side
Carson McCauley – Leo
Wade Melanson – Tippecanoe Valley
Krashaun Menson – Luers
Hunter Mertz – Carroll
Kaeden Miller – Leo
Lah-Shon Miller – North Side
Reeve Muncie – Carroll
Nick Munson – East Noble
Nic Nondorf – Churubusco
Michael O’Brien – Leo
Brayden Payne – Concordia
Jacob Plattner – South Adams
Corey Price – DeKalb
Gage Pritchard – Heritage
Braxton Pruitt – West Noble
Braxton Ream- Manchester
Jose Reducindo – Northrop
Carson Rich – Southwood
Connor Rich – Southwood
Clay Riddle – Heritage
Max Ringger – Norwell
Gabe Roman – Bellmont
Kameron Salazar – Wawasee
Larry Schoenefeld – Concordia
Ethan Schuh – Whitko
Brock Short- Fairfield
Jacob Snyder – Northfield
Jake Snyder – Woodlan
Gage Sparrow – Homestead
Dylan Stroud – Manchester
Andre Tagliaferri – Angola
Chris Thomas – Wayne
Seth Van Wagner – Garrett
Jacob VanGorder – East Noble
Ethan Vardaman – Woodlan
Brandon Villafuerte – Angola
Jamasyn Virgil – Tippecanoe Valley
Gavin Wallace – Eastside
Aidan Wanner – South Adams
Rylan Whitacre – Heritage
Jakar Williams – New Haven
Nate Williams – DeKalb
Lane Woodson – New Haven
Chad Wyatt – Wabash
Parker Young – Wawasee