High school football returns in Midwest Exposure Skills Camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first signs of football returning to the Summit City going on at Traction AP, as the area’s finest talent took the field for the Midwest Exposure Skills Camp.

The event was put into place since all college football summer camps were canceled due to Covid-19. The goal of the event was to get the area’s top talent under one roof so that college scouts and coaches could watch the camp virtually and recruit.

Traction AP is hosting a mirrored version of this camp again next Saturday. To learn more or to register, click here.