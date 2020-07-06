High school football practice kicks off with a stop at East Noble

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – As part of what the IHSAA called its “return to play” plan, school facilities have officially opened which means student athletes can return for conditioning, lifting and practices.

Coming off a state runner-up title last season, WANE-15 began our highlight zone previews with a look at the East Noble Knights football team on day one.

The Indiana Department of Education and IHSAA are currently in phase I of its three-phase plan. In phase I:

Student-athletes should be limited to 15 hours per week on campus.

Individual student-athletes are limited to 15 total hours of school contact activity per calendar week. (The Sunday Rule will be enforced)

School contact activity includes conditioning and sport-specific activities.

No sport may have more than two activity days per calendar week. Each sport must register their activity days in the office of the Athletic Director at least 10 days in advance. Sport-specific activity days may not occur on consecutive calendar days.

Activity days are limited to three hours per day. (Six hours per calendar week.)

Conditioning is limited to four days per week. Conditioning sessions may be held multiple times each day, each session limited to two hours. Student-athletes may attend only one conditioning session per day.

As of now, the plan is to start football season on time. East Noble opens up week one with a home game against Plymouth on August 21st.