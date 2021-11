MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage High School baseball standout Dalton Wasson is heading to Nashville as the senior has signed to play a Belmont University.

As a third baseman/catcher for the Patriots, Wasson hit .552 as a junior with 11 doubles, 5 home runs, 32 RBI, and 16 stolen bases.

On the mound, Wasson was 6-1 with a 2.04 ERA. He struck out 69 batters on 34.1 innings.

Heritage went 24-4 last season.