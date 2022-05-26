FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage standout Dalton Wasson is the 2022 Dick Crumback/NEIBA High School player of the year as the Northeast Indiana Basketball Association announced its top prep honor earlier this week.

Wasson is the third recipient of the Crumback Award, following Homestead’s Carter Mathison in 2021 and South Adams standout Grant Besser in 2019. There was no award given for 2020 due to the prep season being cancelled by the pandemic.

Wasson will be honored pre-game at the Fort Wayne TinCaps game on June 8 and at NEIBA’s Hall of Fame banquet on June 12. Heritage High School also receives a $1,000 donation from the Crumback Family and the Fort Wayne Baseball Federation.

Wasson, who has signed to play college baseball at Belmont University in Nashville, has led Heritage to a 24-2 record this season. At the plate, the third baseman is hitting .566 with 1 home run, 9 doubles, and 24 RBI while swiping 6 bases.

As a pitcher Wasson is 6-0 this season with 66 strikeouts in 35 innings. He’s posted an ERA of 1.00 while walking just eight batters.

Heritage will take on Bellmont in the sectional semifinals on Saturday.