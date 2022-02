MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Baseball standout Leroy Lepper is taking his talents to Kankakee Community College in Illinois, as the Heritage High School senior signed with the Cavaliers on Wednesday afternoon.

Last year as a junior at Heritage Lepper hit .324 while going 3-0 on the mound with a 1.54 ERA. The Patriots went 24-4 as a team last season.