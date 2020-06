MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Dean Lehrman has been a stape of Heritage High School sports for over four decades, but the legendary coach is calling it a career in the classroom.

After 43 years Lehrman is retiring from teaching.

The Heritage Athletic Department would like to congratulate Coach Dean Lehrman on his retirement after 43 years of outstanding teaching. We are lucky that Coach Lehrman, with well over 600 wins, will remain the head baseball coach and also assist the football program. — HHS Athletics (@HeritagePride) June 23, 2020

However, he plans to still be the head baseball coach at Heritage, where he has amassed over 600 victories.

He will also serve as an assistant coach for the Heritage football team under new head coach Casey Kolkman.