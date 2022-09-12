INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After leading Heritage to an upset win over Class A-No. 3 South Adams, head coach Casey Kolkman has been named the Colts’ Coach of the Week for week four.

Trailing 27-21 in the final minute, Heritage scored a go-ahead touchdown to clinch the Patriots’ first win over the Starfires since 2015.

Each winning coach receives a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, along with a commemorative plaque. Colts’ sponsor CenterPoint energy will also contribute an additional $1,000 to Heritage’s athletic fund.