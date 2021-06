MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage High School’s Kiel Eldridge is taking his talents to Toledo as the senior announced his verbal commitment to the Rockets on Tuesday afternoon via social media.

Momentum Beyond the Game pic.twitter.com/evzFAeVhmk — Kiel Eldridge (@EldridgeKiel) June 29, 2021

A six-foot-five, 235-pound outside linebacker, Eldridge is considered a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports. He held offers from Purdue, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Western Michigan, Ball State, and Bowling Green.