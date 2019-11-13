Heritage’s Castleman picks PFW, Dossen inks with Indiana Tech

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A couple of Heritage High School seniors made their college choice official on Wednesday, as Maggie Castleman signed to play volleyball at Purdue Fort Wayne while Bree Dossen inked with Indiana Tech for basketball.

Castleman led the Patriots to a 25-5 record this fall with a team-best 328 kills. She also added 35 aces.

Dossen averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds a game as a junior. Through two games this season as a senior she is scoring 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.5 steals a night.